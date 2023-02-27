Save up to $100 on Ninja’s Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill today at $180 (Matching low)

Amazon is now once again offering the Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill for $179.99 shipped. This model launched in summer 2022 at $280 and has only ever seen a few price drops since. It more recently carries a $250 price tag on Amazon and has now returned to the all-time low we saw just before the Super Bowl for the first time with up to $100 in savings. You’re looking at one of the brand’s hybrid indoor grills with built-in air frying action. However, this multi-cooker setup also supports the ability to roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate alongside a collection of the brand’s usual preset options. The included Foodi smart meat thermometer is a nice touch that allows users to choose from an ideal “doneness” level alongside four protein settings. It ships with a ceramic-coated, removable grill grate, crisper basket, and cooking pot, all of which are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanups. More details below.

If you’re not partial to a Ninja model, something like the COSORI Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill and Smart XL Air Fryer Combo is worth a look. You can score this one for $130 shipped right now after you clip the on-page coupon to land a similar feature set as today’s lead deal for less. There’s no Foodi smart meat thermometer here, but you can make use of the companion app for voice control and more.

Then head straight over to our home goods guide where you’ll find discounts on items for every room of the house, the backyard, garage, and more. Alongside the discounts, you’ll also find some of the new interesting releases in the product category including Ninja’s new Double Oven with Smart Finish technology as well as Tovala’s all-new Smart Oven Air Fryer that makes use of a scan system to automatically prepare your meals. Get a closer look at how that works right here.

Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill features:

Updated, sleek design with the same functions & benefits. Indoor countertop Grill and Air Fryer with the Smart Cook System & Thermometer. The Foodi Smart Thermometer enables you to achieve the perfect doneness, from rare to well-done with 4 protein settings & 9 customizable doneness levels. Do it at the touch of a button with no more guesswork, hassle-free. Uses 500°F of hot cyclonic air and 500°F grill grate to perfectly cook or char grill your food with char-grilled marks and delicious flavors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!