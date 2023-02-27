Save up to $750 on LG’s 77-inch 2022 model AirPlay 2 B2 4K Smart TV at $1,749 shipped

BuyDig is now offering the 77-inch LG B2 4K OLED Smart TV with a $100 Visa gift card for $1,749 shipped using code YYC at checkout. Regularly $2,500 at Best Buy and currently out of stock at Amazon where it has never dropped below $1,994, this is the lowest price we can find by a long shot. You’re looking at over $750 in total savings with the Visa gift card credit, but even without this is still one of the best prices we have tracked on the 2022 model OLED B2 series at this size. You’re looking at a 120Hz 77-inch display with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear as well as Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs. The Apple AirPlay 2 action is a nice add-on here and is joined by built-in Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB ports, and more. Head below for additional details.

If you’re not impressed by LG’s 2022 OLED technology and the rest of the bells and whistles highlighted above, we are still tracking a price drop on Walmart’s nearly as large 75-inch 4K Smart TV that is currently selling for $578. That’s about $1,200 under the price of the model above, $100 off the usual price, and quite an affordable 75-inch 4K TV.

Samsung’s 2022 The Frame models are a far less modest solution than the Walmart TV above, but they are also starting at around $430 right now with some of the best deals we have seen yet. All of the details you need on these offers are waiting in our previous roundup right here.

LG OLED B2 Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV features:

The lightning-fast refresh rate, gaming features and 4K resolution you want with the LG OLED picture quality you love. Self-lit OLED pixels bring to life infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors that add depth and bring out the bold, brazen and beautiful. Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to our advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. And on game day, you can get in the game with a 120Hz refresh rate that can keep up with the action on the court, field or ice for a sharp, colorful picture from start to finish.

