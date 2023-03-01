adidas Flash Sale takes $30 off orders of $100 and up to 50% off all clearance

adidas takes $30 off orders of $100 or more with promo code SAVEBIG at checkout. Plus, you can use the promo code on clearance that’s already up to 50% off. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Inside this sale you can score deals on running shoes, sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. A standout from this sale is the men’s NMD_R1 V3 Shoes that are available in 27 color options and currently marked down to $98. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $160. It has a cushioned base to promote comfort as well as sides and a plush tongue. With nearly 300 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from adidas customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Mountain Hardwear Winter Sale that’s offering up to 50% off best-selling jackets, vests, pants, and more.

