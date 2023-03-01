ASUS’ 2-in-1 Vivobook S 14 Flip Ryzen Laptop returns to all-time low of $540 (Save $150)

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip Ryzen 5/8GB/512GB 2-in-1 Laptop for $539.99 shipped. Normally going for $690, this 21% discount, or a solid $150 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model only once before today. The Ryzen 5 5600H 6-core processor here, while not the latest generation, will be powerful enough to run your office programs and even play some light games with the 8GB of RAM backing it. Microsoft’s flagship operating system, Windows 11, is included here so you won’t have to upgrade from Windows 10 yourself. The 14-inch 1920×1200 touchscreen here is backed by an IPS panel for wide viewing angles, which is important given this laptop can be flipped into a tablet configuration. Head below for more.

Looking at I/O, you’ll have access to a single USB-C 3.2 Gen2, two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, and an HDMI 2.0 output, which is somewhat limited. You can expand upon it by using some savings on the Anker USB-C 8-in-1 Hub for $67.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. Over the single USB-C connection, you will gain access to an additional HDMI output, two USB-A 3.2 10Gb/s ports, both micro and SD card reader slots, Ethernet, a single USB-C 3.2 10Gb/s port, and a USB-C PD input to deliver up to 100W to your laptop so it will stay charged.

If you’d rather go over to Apple silicon, you can currently grab the latest Apple 11-inch M2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB marked down at $720. This is still one of the first chances to save overall while also hitting the new all-time low price. This time around, everything with the 11-inch iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, there’s a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip Ryzen 5/8GB/512GB 2-in-1 Laptop features:

Get ready for great adventures with the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip, the super-versatile 2-in-1 laptop with a durable 360° hinge that gives you the freedom to work or play. Enjoy the smooth performance of the AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series processor and fast SSD storage, and give your eyes a treat with this laptop’s amazing 14-inch NanoEdge touchscreen display with Corning® Gorilla® Glass NBT™ for enhanced scratch resistance in everyday use. It’s the perfect laptop for smashing those daily tasks or chilling out in style, and with plenty of ports including a convenient USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® port, it’s easy to connect to anything, anywhere. With the on-trend Quiet Blue finishes, make ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip part of your world today.

