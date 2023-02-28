Best price yet lands on Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro at $720 (Reg. $799)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $719.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $799, today’s added savings pairs with a cash discount that just went live in order to deliver the best price we’ve ever seen. It clocks in at $79 off while beating our previous holiday mention by $9. Today’s offer is still one of the first chances to save overall, and delivers a new all-time low in the process.

This time around, everything with the 11-inch iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, there’s a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage. Get some additional details about how the M2 iPad Pro compares to the rest of the lineup below.

If you’d like to take M1 for a spin but in a more compact and affordable package, the new iPad Air 5 is just your ticket. Stepping down to a 10.9-inch form-factor, this one is also powered by Apple Silicon just the same but makes some adjustments to deliver the lower price tag that is now also on sale. Starting at $500, you can score nearly all of the new colorways at $99 off while taking advantage of Touch ID, a Center Stage-backed 12MP camera, and everything else iPadOS has to offer. Our coverage over at 9to5Mac details how the two compare and what features you’re missing out on at $220 less.

Regardless of which M1 iPad you end up with, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor.

M2 iPad Pro features:

Brilliant 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR

12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi 6E USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4

