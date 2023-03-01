Bella’s Pro 19-bar espresso machine upgrades your coffee game for less at $280 (Save $170)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella Pro 19-bar Espresso Machine for $279.99 shipped. Down from $450, a very similar Brim model at Amazon currently goes for $370. Perfect for your coffee-making setup, this espresso brewer leverages a 1200W system and 19-bar pump to make the perfect cup of joe. It’s powered by a thermal coil system which allows you to do both espresso brewing as well as leverage the hot water dispenser for tea and other beverages. You’ll get a portafilter holder, both pressurized and non-pressurized one and two cup filters, a 12-ounce stainless steel milk frothing pitcher, heavy-duty tamper, and measuring scoop. This is sure to impress your friends and let you brew like a barista without having to go to the coffee shop. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you pick up this stovetop Moka pot espresso maker which can be had for just $12 at Amazon. That’s a fantastic deal for brewing espresso at home and you’ll find that it still delivers a solid experience, though there’s more work involved to achieve the brew. It’s not automated and there’s no frother built-in, but at the end of the day, it makes a cup of coffee to wake you up in the morning which is all you could really ask for.

For making smoothies without leaving home, consider picking up the Nutribullet 900W Pro Blender that’s on sale for $59 right now. Down $40 from its typical price of $99, this marks the lowest rate that we can find for it. Then, swing by our home goods guide to find all the other ways you can save on upgrading your kitchen setup.

Bella Pro Espresso Machine features:

Brew like a barista with this durable, industrial-style Bella Pro Series 19-Bar Espresso Maker. Built with a stable, high-pressure Italian pump that brings balanced flavor and a 360-degree swivel steam wand that creates the perfect texturized microfoam, it’s like drinking in a small Italian cafe—without the commute.

