Clean your dryer out this spring with this vent cleaning kit on sale for 25% off, now $9

skyblink store (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit for $8.99 with the code 255HD4CN at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically $12 on Amazon, today’s deal delivers 25% in savings and marks the best price that we’ve seen in over a year. With spring cleaning around the corner, it’s time to turn your attention to the lesser-focused areas of the house. When was the last time you cleaned your dryer vent? If your home is anything like mine…never. Well, it’s time to remedy that. This dryer vent cleaning kit features both a vacuum attachment and coil to help push the vacuum end through the dryer vent. This can help speed up your clothes drying time, prevent fires, and just get extra lint out of the house that could be contributing to those early spring sneezing fits. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t want to use a vacuum attachment to clean your dryer vent, then check out this kit that features a brush you can stick in and use to pull lint out. A 2-pack of these brushes will run $7.50 on Amazon, which saves an additional $1.50 over today’s lead deal. Plus, this would be a great way to clean out behind the washer, under the fridge, or anywhere else in your house.

For other spring cleaning chores, check out ECOVACS’ robot vacuums and mops that are on sale from $230. With up to $550 in savings, these are a great way to automate your cleaning tasks like vacuuming and mopping, two of the things that always take up a lot of time when going through the house.

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit features:

Sealegend dryer vent cleaner kit work with vacuum can help to removes lint that has accumulated for many years in the dryer vents, help your equipment runs more efficiently.

This vacuum attachment hose can adapt to narrow dryer vent filters, Can also get into curved corners we also have a guide iron to help control the direction. Perfect for cleaning appliances that you can’t touch in or move.

Simply hooked it up on the end of vacuum, it was an easy to connect to the hose and it instantly worked to fit in the dryer vent. Put it into vent and turned on vacuum and pretty quick sucked the vent area clean.

