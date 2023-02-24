Let ECOVACS robot vacs/mops clean your home this spring with deals from $230 (Up to $550 off)

Today we are tracking a massive price drop, comparable to the holiday offers last year, on the flagship ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI Cleaning Robot. Regularly up to $1,550, this all-in-one autonomous cleaning system is now down at $999.99 shipped via Amazon. You’re looking at up to $550 off the going rate, $200 under the lowest prices we have tracked this year, and the best we can find. While clearly not the most affordable option in the product category, it delivers a truly high-tech, autonomous smart cleaning robot and docking system that will intelligently vacuum and mop your entire home without you lifting a finger. Alongside a series of smart integrations, from scheduling and voice commands to 3D mapping, custom cleaning jobs, and more, it also sports an auto-empty dock that cleans the vacuum unit out, the mop pads, and itself. The unit delivers 5,000Pa suction power as well as the brand’s OZMO Turbo rotating mopping system that will leave your floors sparkling clean after the vacuuming is done. Head below for more details and additional ECOVACS models that have now undercut the holiday listings from last year starting at $230.

More ECOVACS robotic cleaning deals:

Check out our coverage of BISSELL’s new 3-in-1 CrossWave HydroSteam, the dive into some of the other robotic vacuum and mop deals we are tracking. Starting from $105, we have up to $280 in savings live on a range of Anker RoboVac models right here. That’s on top of these iRobot models from $130, including its self-emptying Roomba i7+ at $350.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI Cleaning Robot features:

A first in the industry. After vacuuming, your DEEBOT returns to station and automatically empties the dustbin. After mopping, it automatically washes the mop heads and dries them with hot air. Experience a whole new level of freedom from cleaning. With superior 5,000PA suction power, your DEEBOT picks debris more effectively from both hard floor and carpets. The all-new OZMO Turbo rotating mopping system works doubly hard in removing stubborn stains and debris, leaving the floor clean as new. With TrueMapping, the most advanced laser-based navigation system, your DEEBOT scans home environment to create the most efficient and fastest cleaning paths. Unmatched precision mapping and navigation result in methodical coverage with fewer missed spots.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!