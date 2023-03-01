Jamo’s 5-speaker Dolby Atmos Cinema System drops nearly $200 to $152 at Amazon, plus more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals the Day, Acoustic Sound Design (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 60% off Jamo and Klipsch speaker sets. One standout deal here has the Jamo Studio Series S 803 Home Cinema System down at $151.96 shipped. Regularly as much as $349, this is the lowest price we can find at nearly $197 off the going rate at Amazon. Today’s deal is a new all-time low there and a particularly notable price drop for a 5-speaker setup to use with a receiver unit. The Jamo Studio Series S 803 home cinema system includes dual S 803 Dolby Atmos-ready bookshelf speakers, a center channel speaker, and a pair of S 801 speakers for surround sound. The removable magnetic grilles are a nice touch alongside your choice of white or walnut wood finishes. Head below for more details.

There’s no denying how deep of a price drop and how solid a value the 5-speaker set above brings to a home theater setup near you. It does, however, require the use of some kind of amp or receiver unit to run it, which may or may not prompt some folks to opt for a more simple sound bar option. This VIZIO model, for example, will immediately connect to your display with no additional gear required for $130 shipped and includes a wireless subwoofer you won’t get from Jamo above.

Just make sure you swing by our home theater hub for additional audio upgrades for your entertainment center at a discount. One notable example here is Klipsch’s Energy 5.1-channel Classic Home Theater Speaker System that is now down at $200, or 46% off the going rate. Get a closer look and more details right here.

Jamo Studio Series S bundle features:

You will receive: 1 Jamo Studio Series S 803 HCS-BLK Black home cinema system The S 803 HCS is the most compact system of the Jamo Studio 8 Series. Dual S 803 Dolby Atmos ready bookshelf speakers, a perfectly tuned center channel speaker, and two S 801 speakers for surround sound add up to and incredible yet compact home Theater. Complete 5.0 home theater contemporary design2 x s 803 Bookshelf speakers2 x s 801 speakers for surround sound1 x s 81 Cen center channel speaker Dolby Atmos ready for s 8 ATM speakers compact, yet powerfulfront-firing tube port allows for versatility in placement [in cabinets, against walls, etc.] and enhanced, cleaner bass response.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!