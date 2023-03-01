HomeKit compatibility headlines this 4-pack of meross Wi-Fi smart plugs at $32 (Reg. $40)

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart Plugs for $31.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $40, today’s deal saves a total of $8, comes in at $1 below our last mention from January, and is just $2 above the all-time low that we last saw back in 2021. Adding smart plugs around your home is a great way to bring voice control to a wide range of appliances, lights, or anything else. These plugs work with HomeKit out of the box, while also bringing compatibility with Alexa and Assistant to ensure that no matter what ecosystem you’re in, it’ll work with ease. This smart functionality allows you to schedule the plugs to turn on and off, leverage voice commands, or even use timers to automate something turning off after a certain time. Keep reading for more.

You could instead pick up this ultra-compact smart plug to save some cash. Sure, it’s not as great of an overall value at $9 for a single plug. But, if you don’t need four smart plugs or HomeKit compatibility, then today’s deal is overkill anyway. Plus, this lower-cost smart plug is ultra-compact and still ties into both Alexa and Assistant as well as offers scheduling so you’re not missing out on any features here even though it comes in at a more affordable price.

However, you could instead pick up VOCOlinc’s HomeKit Smart Plug that’s on sale for $8.50 right now. It’s a little bigger than the $9 plug above but still packs HomeKit compatibility, making it a solid choice for those in Apple’s ecosystem.

meross HomeKit Smart Plug 4-pack features:

To enable HomeKit remote control, you need a HomePod, an Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, or an iPad. Set any of these Apple devices in your house as a HomeKit bridge and connect it to your home Wi-Fi network. Keep in mind that once your HomeKit bridge is set up, it has to be kept online. If it is powered off or disconnected from the Wi-Fi, it will fail to respond when you intend to control the device remotely. Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Carplay, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings.

