VOCOlinc’s HomeKit Smart Plug is as affordable as it gets at just $8.50 (Save 35%)

Amazon is now offering the VOCOlinc HomeKit Smart Plug for $8.49. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $13, you can now score a Siri-enabled smart plug for 35% off. This is the second-best we’ve seen to date at within $0.50 of the all-time low last set in September, and also matches our previous mention from earlier in the year. Delivering an affordable way to have Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant control lamps and appliances, this smart plug pairs right to your Wi-Fi, ditching the need for an external hub. It’s quite rare to see an offering anywhere in this price range with HomeKit out of the box, which can be used to schedule and automate the smart plug alongside controlling over voice commands. We’ve reviewed other VOCOlinc HomeKit gear in the past, for a better idea of what to expect from the brand, too.

At just $8.50, there really is no beating the lead deal’s price by going with another option on the market. But if the form-factor isn’t quite right for the particular use case you have in mind, go check out all of the options we’ve previously-recommended in our guide right here. With various price points and form-factors, we highlight quite a few different offerings for your smart home whether you’re privy to Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

If your smart home ambitions are a bit more intricate than just picking up a smart plug or two, we’re also tracking some other discounts in our smart home guide this week. Leading the way for those in the Siri ecosystem, we’re tracking a collection of gear in Eve’s latest HomeKit lineup. Including new offerings with Thread, there’s everything from smart weather stations, outdoor cameras with HomeKit Secure Video, and more from $34.

VOCOlinc HomeKit Smart Plug features:

Works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. Through simply using vocal commands, your choice of voice assistant will switch on/off your connected electrical devices. The status will then instantly sync across all smart home ecosystems. Set Schdules or Timers, Group control, Auto-Reboot mode, and more.

