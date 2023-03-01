SKIL’s 14A plunge/fixed base router combo kit hits low of $119, belt/disc sander hits $159

Amazon is offering the SKIL 14A Plunge/Fixed Base Router Combo Kit for $119 shipped. Normally going for $149, this 20% discount not only saves you $30, but also marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before back in early December. Perfect for the weekend woodworker, this router packs a 14A motor that peaks at 2.5HP. That means you’l have more than enough power to handle anything you need to do and there’s an LCD display which lets you select what bit type you’re using and the material you’re working with, using that information to suggest the proper RPM. On top of that, you’ll get both the plunge and fixed bases to use it for various tasks, making this a versatile setup all around. Keep reading for more.

Also on sale today is the SKIL 4.5A Benchtop Belt and Disc Sander for $159 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $179, today’s deal might only save $20, but it marks the second-best price that we’ve seen, coming in at $5 above the all-time low. Designed to provide two functions in one tool, this sander will become the center of your post-production workflow when finishing a project. There’s a dust port for hooking up to a vacuum, beveling table top, and belt angle adjustment.

Don’t forget to pick up Gerber’s lifetime warranty MP400 multi-tool to keep that always at the ready. Designed to stay on your belt, you’ll find that this multi-tool performs a lot of functions to help you out in your every day life as well as with DIY projects. Down to $46, this is the best price in over a year that we’ve tracked and saves a total of $30 from its normal going rate.

SKIL Router features:

This woodworking router allows you to easily switch between fixed- and plunge-base, and has the power of 14 Amps so you can take on more tasks. With soft start technology, the router starts slow and ramps up to provide time to adjust. Plus precise depth adjustments and speed control to maintain optimum RPMS. Ergonomic handles limit vibration and reduce fatigue over long use.

