Gerber’s lifetime warranty MP400 multi-tool falls to best price in over a year at $47 (Reg. $76)

Amazon is offering the Gerber MP400 Multi-Tool for $47.06 shipped. Down from its typical rate of $76 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked since back in July of 2021 when it hits $45. If you’re in the market for a new multi-tool to carry around, then this is a great choice. Coming with an included sheath, you’ll find the MP400 securely attaches to your belt when not in use and features a one-handed opening mechanism with the flick of a wrist. For tools, there’s needle nose pliers, a wire cutter, wire crimper, serrated knife, scissors, both Philips and flat blade screwdrivers, and much more. Plus, Gerber has a lifetime warranty against workmanship defects, meaning if the knife breaks because of a manufacturer issue no matter how long you own it, they’ll repair or replace it. Keep reading for additional information.

In addition to your new multi-tool, it’s hard for me not to recommend a flashlight. For that, the OLIGHT i3E EOS is my go-to for those who want a budget-friendly light that’s also pretty bright. Powered by a single (included) AAA battery, you’ll find 90 lumens of brightness here which is plenty to see in the dark when walking around outside. Plus, it’s just $10, making it quite budget-friendly as well.

Do you just need a pocket knife? Well, the Gerber Paraframe II pocket knife comes with the same lifetime warranty to upgrade your EDC. Delivering its best price in months, the Paraframe II is on sale for $29 right now, which is down from its typical $35 going rate. Then, swing by our tools guide to find all the other EDC and DIY discounts that we’ve tracked down.

Gerber MP400 Multi-Tool features:

There is justice in the world of Gerber multi-tools. Because while the Compact Sport may be the smaller, less formidable version of our Multi-Plier 600 series, this Multi-Plier 400 series compensates by being our most popular tool. This is no small victory. After all, our ultra compact workhorse brings all the same functionality and rugged performance characteristics of its big brother. Thanks to its stainless steel hardware. And its Fiskars scissors, which have the wherewithal to cut through seatbelts. And thanks, as well, to the patented design of its one-handed opening pliers. The Compact is unmatched for strength, durability and ease of use. Our patented Saf.T.Plusandno.8482; locking system is your assurance that this little guy more than holds its own in the name of user safety. That is to say, your safety.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!