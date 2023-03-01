Smith & Wesson’s $11 Drive pocket knife has a 1.25-inch blade at best price in months

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson Drive 3.25-inch Folding Pocket Knife for $11.31 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal rate of $13.50 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks only the second time that it’s fell below $12 since June. This compact pocket knife has an overall measurement of just 3.25 inches, and the blade comes in at just 1.25 inches long. This makes it an ultra-small knife to keep in your pocket, on a keychain, or in a purse. Plus, it weighs just 1.12 ounces. There’s a frame lock to keep the blade deployed and ensure it doesn’t collapse when using and Smith & Wesson even backs it by a lifetime warranty should there by any issues with the quality of the knife. Keep reading for more.

If you already have a decent pocket knife, it’s hard for me not to recommend adding a flashlight to your EDC. For that, the OLIGHT i3E EOS is my go-to for those who want a budget-friendly light that’s also pretty bright. Powered by a single (included) AAA battery, you’ll find 90 lumens of brightness here which is plenty to see in the dark when walking around outside. Plus, it’s just $10, making it quite budget-friendly as well.

Don’t forget to check out KeySmart’s mini EDC multi-tools on sale right now from $7.50. There’s up to 50% in savings to enjoy here, and these multi-tools are the perfect EDC upgrade as we head into spring. Then, swing by our tools guide for other pocket knife, flashlight, and multi-tool deals.

Smith & Wesson Drive Pocket Knife features:

Smith & Wesson offers knives that are top of the line and durable. These knives were designed with every day tasks in mind and are the perfect EDC. Designed to function when needed most, Smith & Wesson offers tools that are ready to perform when needed most. Smith and Wesson focuses on creating knives that are ready for all situations. Whether you are a knife collector, survivalist or a first responder, you can trust that your S&W knife will be the tool you can rely on in any situation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!