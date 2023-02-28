Leave the house equipped with KeySmart’s mini EDC multi-tools from $7.50 (up to 50% off)

Joining an ongoing price drop on the brand’s mini organizer clip, the official KeySmart Amazon storefront is also now offering some solid price drops on its Alltul lineup. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For those unfamiliar, KeySmart makes a range of handy key organizers that stow your most used keys as well as a host of add-on attachments and even some multi-tools you can use on any old keychain, and that’s where the Alltul lineup comes in. They are essentially a series of smaller, in some cases, key-shaped multi-tools you can carry on your person to be prepared without spending much more than the price of a latte or two. We are now tracking as much as 50% off various models via Amazon and you’ll find some top picks listed below.

KeySmart Alltul deals:

As we mentioned above, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on the KeySmart steel and TPU mini key chain clip. In fact, it has since dropped another $1 from our previous mention to $11.50 Prime shipped and you can get a breakdown of what to expect from the experience right here.

KeySmart Alltul Snowflake features:

18-in-1 Keychain Multitool: This cool EDC multi tool features 18 most commonly use tools. You will get a Twine Cutter, Bottle Opener, Phillips Head Screwdriver, Flat Head Screwdriver, 7 sizes of Wrench, 6 sizes of Allen wrench, and Keyring Hole

Pocket Size Mini Tools: KeySmart Snowflake multi-tool is a compact and light weight flat stainless steel key chain multitool which weighs only 65 grams and just over 2 inches long. Carrying and having it with you anytime, anywhere is made possible by its key ring hole provision. You can perfectly attach to your keyring, key holder and keychain organizer, or even to your backpack.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!