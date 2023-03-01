Sony’s Google TV-powered 2023 BRAVIA XR TV lineup comes in QD-OLED, mini-LED, and more

Today, Sony is introducing its 2023 BRAVIA XR lineup of TVs, this time around featuring the Cognitive Processor XR for the “ultimate home entertainment experience.” With five new models in the BRAVIA XR lineup, you’ll find mini-LED TV variants as well as QD-OLED and more. All models feature Google TV integrations, streaming apps, gaming compatibility, and more. Ready to upgrade your home theater? Keep reading to find out all we know about Sony’s 2023 BRAVIA XR lineup.

Upgrade your home theater with Sony’s BRAVIA XR 2023 lineup

Designed to upgrade your home theater in 2023, Sony’s new BRAVIA XR lineup has a lot to offer. Leading the way is the updated Cognitive Processor XR, which features all-new XR Clear Image functionality on select models. This will improve noise reduction and clarity with motion, reduce blur, and “create scenes bursting with action.” The refreshed processor also enables better backlight control for increased local dimming zones, increased brightness, and decreased blooming.

Those with a PlayStation 5 will also enjoy automatic HDR tone mapping and auto genre picture mode which is said to optimize picture quality while gaming or streaming from the Sony-made console. The game menu can help tailor your settings, such as turning on or off VRR or motion blur reductions, and even lets you increase the brightness of dark areas to easily spot objects or opponents.

Further pushing the limits, Sony is also bringing essentially all of the latest TV technology to the frontlines with its BRAVIA XR lineup. For starters, there’s now a new mini-LED model alongside a Quantum Dot OLED variant to pair with the existing full array LED and OLED options. You’ll find that each TV can pair with Sony soundbars using the Acoustic Center Sync which uses the TV speakers as the center channel so you can have “clearer, fuller dialog and more immersive sound” as well. Plus, there’s a new BRAVIA CAM function which can detect your position to “optimize the picture and sound according to room environment and viewing distance.”

Google TV is also built-in allowing you to access YouTube, Hulu, Netflix, and more without having to use a separate streaming box. In fact, it even leverages “Hey Google” for voice activated commands.

Pricing has yet to be announced for Sony’s latest BRAVIA XR TV lineup, but we can expect that to be released in the coming weeks as we get closer to the official launch.

9to5Toys’ Take

Sony’s new TVs are sure to impress the crows that gathers in your home theater for movie night. With support for VRR when used with PlayStation 5 consoles (and likely Xbox as well), you’ll find the slew of functions provided here more than enough when it comes to setting up a premium room. One of my favorite things is that the TV itself can function as the center channel speaker, which helps reduce clutter on your entertainment center while also slightly cutting down on the cost of some systems too. Plus, the fact that Sony is using Google TV means that you won’t have to worry about the operating system getting outdated and becoming incompatible with streaming services any time soon.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!