Protect your family with new Amazon low on Airthings’ smart Wave Radon Detector at $100

Amazon is now offering the Airthings 2950 Wave Radon Smart Radon Detector for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is a solid $60 in savings and the lowest price we can find. While we did see this one drop to $128 a couple months ago now, it really doesn’t go on sale all that often and it is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Connected with the companion app, it delivers long and short term radon results straight to your smartphone via Bluetooth – “Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and kills more than 6x the number of people than home fires and carbon monoxide poisoning.” Along with the app side of things, users can also wave in front of the monitor to get a “color-coded visual indication of the air quality (Green, Yellow, Red)” as well. The whole thing is battery-operated and there are no lab fees to worry about. Head below for additional details. 

As of right now, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something as high-tech and modern-looking to safeguard your space and loved ones from radon exposure. Something like this Elifecity Long and Short Term Home Radon Monitor does come in at slightly less on Amazon right now to deliver real-time updates on your space, but there is no smartphone functionality here. 

While we are on the subject, be sure to swing by our smart home hub for additional ongoing price drops on gear to make your living space more convenient and intelligent. For those of you planted in the Apple ecosystem, be sure to check out this deal on VOCOlinc’s HomeKit Smart Plug now that it’s 35% off the going rate and selling for under $8.50 Prime shipped

Airthings Wave Radon Smart Radon Detector features:

Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and kills more than 6x the number of people than home fires and carbon monoxide poisoning combined. Simply wave in front of the monitor to get a color-coded visual indication of the air quality (Green, Yellow, Red) or connect to the App to get detailed results. Get both long and short term radon results straight to your smartphone via Bluetooth and easily generate a radon report through the Airthings Dashboard. 

