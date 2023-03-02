New all-time low drops Apple’s Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad to $96 (Save $33)

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad for $95.98 shipped. Normally fetching $129, this previous-generation accessory is now selling for less than ever before. This $33 discount now clocks in at an extra $4 below our previous mention from back in January and is the first chance to save since. Sure this might not be the new model with integrated Touch ID, but this is still an offical Apple Magic Keyboard that works with everything from MacBooks to iPads and more with a design fit for your Apple workstation. It relies on some of the company’s latest scissor switches, and builds out the usual compact design for the added numeric keypad that also offers full-sized arrow keys. All packed into an aluminum housing with the signature white keycaps, there’s also a rechargeable battery over Lightning and a compatible cable included in the box to round out the package.

If Touch ID is a must in your new keyboard, you won’t get anywhere close to the price of today’s lead deal. By comparison, the new version of Magic Keyboard with Apple’s built-in biometic authentication module sells for $175 at Amazon right now. That is with the added numeric keypad, but even dropping the full keyboard layout means spending $140. So in either case, there really isn’t beating just how solid of a price cut Apple’s tried and true Magic Keyboard is.

Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of this week’s other best deals. We’re tracking everything from notable offers on the latest M2 devices from both macOS and iPadOS stables to must-have accessories, flagship listening experiences, and more now that the week is halfway over.

Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad features:

Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad connects wirelessly to your Mac, iPad, or iPhone via Bluetooth. And the rechargeable internal battery means no loose batteries to replace. It pairs quickly with your device so you can get to work right away. Magic Keyboard delivers a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. Its extended layout features document navigation controls for quick scrolling and full-size arrow keys. The numeric keypad is ideal for spreadsheets and finance applications.

