Save 20% on ASUS’ VivoBook Go 12 Ultra-Thin Laptop with Windows 11 S Mode at low of $200

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS VivoBook Go 12 N4020/4GB/128GB Laptop for $199.99 shipped. Normally going for $250, this 20% discount, or solid $50 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. This is also only the third time we’ve seen this low price. Coming equipped with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor capable of running at 2.8GHz and 4GB of RAM, the VivoBook Go 12 comes running Windows 11 Home in S Mode and includes a year of Microsoft 365 Personal. The 11.6-inch 1366×768 display features a lay-flat hinge which makes sharing notes easier. This ultra-thin laptop is designed for college students looking to take notes in class or for office workers looking to get some light work done from home. Head below for more.

In terms of I/O, you’re looking at a fairly standard selection for an ultra-thin laptop like this with two USB-A ports, a single USB-C, an HDMI output, and a headphone jack. If you want to expand this selection, you could gran this UGREEN 4-port USB-C Hub for $12 after clipping the on-page coupon. This hub adds four additional USB 3.0 ports to whatever device you connect it to. A 5V/2.4A Micro USB port can be used to provide additional power to devices connected to the hub, like external hard drives and such. This hub can be used on practically any device, even your phone.

If you’re also looking to improve the ergonomics of your office setup, you could grab the Nulaxy 360 Rotating Aluminum Adjustable Laptop Stand marked down to $27, the new all-time low price. Comprised of aluminum, this laptop stand features a premium build to add to your Mac-focused setup. While it’ll support basically any laptop up to 22 pounds, the color is designed to match Apple’s portable lineup. The stand can rotate 360 degrees, which makes it easy to change where the screen is pointing. On top of that, there’s height and angle adjustment to further dial in the ergonomics of your new setup.

ASUS VivoBook Go 12 N4020/4GB/128GB Laptop features:

The ASUS Laptop L210MA is designed to help you be productive all day — even when you’re on the move. This compact and lightweight 11.6 inch laptop is powered by the latest Intel® processor and provides long lasting battery life. With eMMC storage and pre-loaded Windows 11 in S mode, it offers full compatibility with a wide range of software and peripherals. It’s the best laptop for people on the go.

