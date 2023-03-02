Nulaxy’s 360 rotating aluminum adjustable MacBook stand falls to new low of $27

Nulaxy Direct (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 360 Rotating Aluminum Adjustable Laptop Stand for $26.99 shipped. Down from its typical $37 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at $6 below the price of the Space Grey colorway and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Comprised of aluminum, this laptop stand features a premium build to add to your Mac-focused setup. While it’ll support basically any laptop up to 22 pounds, the color is designed to match Apple’s portable lineup. The stand can rotate 360 degrees, which makes it easy to change where the screen is pointing. On top of that, there’s height and angle adjustment to further dial in the ergonomics of your new setup. Keep reading for more.

If you only need to prop up a tablet or smartphone, check out this plastic stand. It comes in at just $8 on Amazon, which is a few bucks below today’s lead deal. It’s made from plastic and can fold flat for easy transport. Just keep in mind that this won’t support a laptop or even larger tablets, limiting its use a bit.

Once your laptop is on a stand like today’s lead deal, the built-in keyboard isn’t quite as useful anymore. Instead, pick up Apple’s Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad that’s on sale for $33 off right now. Down to $96 at Amazon, this official keyboard delivers all that Apple has to offer in terms of functionality and capability, making it a compelling option for your Mac-focused setup.

Nulaxy 360 Rotating Aluminum Adjustable Laptop Stand features:

This laptop stand lets you turn your laptop to any angle thanks to its 360° rotating axis that connects to the base. The rotating laptop stand for desk allows you to easily share your screen with someone sitting across the room or at another desk. It also works great for ideas sessions when collaborating with others over video chat or calls. This Swivel laptop stand can bring your laptop up to the level matching your monitor, holding your laptop as a second screen to smooth your flow while working or studying. The hinges are tight so that the laptop can be kept it stay in the right place.

