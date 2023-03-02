Keep this rechargeable crank weather radio in your emergency kit at a low of $34 (Reg. $40)

Raynic Electronic (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 5000 Emergency Crank Weather Radio for $33.99 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $40, today’s deal saves a total of 15% and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. It seems like stormy season is kicking into full gear around much of the US over the past few weeks, which means now is the perfect time to prepare for the worst. While we hope for the best, it’s never a bad idea to have an emergency preparedness kit on hand. That’s where this crank weather radio comes in. There’s a built-in emergency radio which monitors AM/FM, NOAA, and SW to ensure you can always stay up to date on the latest that’s happening with the weather. On top of that, it features a built-in rechargeable battery, USB input, hand crank, solar panel, or AAA batteries. All of this ensures that no matter what situation you find yourself in, this radio will work. There’s also a built-in flashlight and reading lamp, as well as functionality to work as a phone charger, making it a solid addition to any emergency preparedness kit. Keep reading for more.

Ditch today’s lead deal to save a bit of extra cash. This solar-powered and hand-crank radio also offers AM, FM, and NOAA for around $15 Prime shipped. While it might not look quite as nice as the model above, and it does have a built-in LCD to dial it in to the exact station you want to listen to, this is still a great option for more budget-focused setups.

If it’s just listening to music that you’re after, consider instead picking up the OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker that’s on sale for $18 today. Down from $25, this deal comes in at $2 below our last mention from back in November to mark one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Then, check out today’s New Green Deals roundup which features a portable power station that’ll be great to have on hand in case of an emergency since it can run a wide range of items and even be recharged with the sun.

Raynic Emergency Crank Weather Radio features:

This weather alert radio may save your life! Especially important at night while you are sleeping! It auto-scans for emergency and weather alerts when you turn the device on or in standby mode，and alert you if any emergency warning is issued. No need to listen to the weather broadcast all day and night. Getting an NOAA alert about impending weather threats gives you a heads-up that bad weather is on the way, so you can prepare or even evacuate if necessary.

