Smartphone Accessories: OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $18 (Reg. $25), more

The official Cambridge Soundworks Amazon storefront is offering the OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $17.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25 typically at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at $2 below our last mention from November to mark one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you have spring parties planned or just want to bring the tunes around the house with you, this speaker is up to the task. Designed to have “no distortion,” even at maximum volume, this speaker is sure to bring life wherever you place it. Bluetooth 5.0 is in tow to bring up to 100 feet of range and there’s even IPX5 water resistance so you can use it in the shower, by the pool, or anywhere else it might get wet.

Exceptionally loud and distortion-free sound! With a powerful 10 watts of peak power output – fill your dorm rooms and outdoor gatherings with dazzling sound. Lightweight & portable – take this stylish accessory everywhere you go. At just 5.25 inches long and weighing only 10 ounces, our portable speakers are made to travel. Carry with you to provide tempo on a hike, or soothing tunes when relaxing with friends around the camp fire. 100 foot range via Bluetooth (5.0)! Connect devices fast and easily and enjoy uninterrupted music indoors and out. Splashproof (IPX5 rated) — listen to music in the shower or by the pool. This speaker is your perfect travel companion — come rain or shine! Loooooonger battery life lets you play all day on a single charge! This powerful speaker packs quite the punch!

