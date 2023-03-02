Keep your air clean with Cuisinart’s CAP-500 Countertop HEPA Air Purifier at low of $66

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart CAP-500 Countertop HEPA Air Purifier for $65.95 shipped. Normally going for $155, this 57% discount, or solid $89 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model, beating our previous low mention by $48. The purifier here uses HEPA H13 and activated carbon filters to remove “99.9% of airborne particles down to 0.1 microns” which includes pet dander, smoke, dust, and more. With its dual air intake, it can circulate air around a 500-square foot room twice an hour. You can set up an auto-off timer between 1 and 12 hours with three different fan modes to choose from. You will have full control over the purifier thanks to its touchscreen panel where you can even activate a sleep mode with a night light. Head below for more.

If you want to have some smart home integration, you could instead go with the Govee Smart Air Purifier for $67 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll get Alexa and Assistant integration with a similar HEPA H13 filter to trap airborne particulates. It too has a 360-degree air intake to process the air of a 904-square foot room every hour with four different fan speeds that can be set on the purifier itself or through the Govee app. You can even set a schedule for the purifier to follow, like for it to only be on while you’re out of the house, using the app.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. This Cuisinart HEPA Air Purifier will fit right in your kitchen. Do you know what else will? The Ninja SP201 Digital 8-in-1 Air Fry Pro Countertop Oven, which is marked down to $200. This model is a great way to score both toaster oven features and air frying action in a single countertop unit. That’s on top of its dedicated roasting, broiling, and dehydration functions as well as its ability to carry up to nine slices of bread, a 13-inch pizza, or 4-pounds of fries in one go. It ships with the air fry basket, wire rack, sheet pan, and crumb tray.

Cuisinart CAP-500 Countertop Air Purifier features:

The air purifier that features washable, reusable metal filters, H13 High-Grade HEPA filters, active carbon filters that work together to capture up to 99.9% of airborne particles 0.1 Micron or larger. This includes airborne bacteria and various contaminants. The air purifier cycles air within 500 sq. ft. room 2x every hour. Relax and breathe easy with this peace-of-mind essential for today’s home.

