Upgrade your office with HUANUO’s Dual Gas Spring Monitor Desk Mount at $31.50 (Save 45%)

Dream Fit 2020 (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Dual Monitor Adjustable Gas Spring Desk Mount for $31.67 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon and applying code WGM3H3VS at checkout. Normally going for $58, this 45% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen over the past year, beating out the lowest we saw through 2022. Here you’ll get a mount with two independent arms with adjustable gas springs capable of supporting monitors up to 27 inches and up to 17.6 pounds with 75x75mm or 100x100mm VESA mounting patterns. The gas spring will support the weight to make adjustments, such as swivel, rotation, tilt, and height, effortless. Both arms mount to one base that itself can be attached to your desk with either the included c-clamps or grommet clamp. The latter will require a hole through your desktop but gives a much cleaner look. There are even integrated cable management routes so you won’t have cables sitting on your desk. Head below for more.

Update 3/2 @ 3:48 PM: Perfect Office Products 2020 (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the LORYERGO Monitor Stand for $10.80 with the code 558CTWKC at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 55% from its normal $24 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

If you’re on a tighter budget and only have one monitor, you could instead go with the Amazon Basics Single Monitor Desk Mount for $28. Here you get a single post with a single monitor arm attached. There is no gas spring here though you can mount the same kinds of monitors here with the weight and size limit increased over the HUANUO above. The same 75x75mm and 100x100mm VESA mounting patterns are available too. The desk mounting hardware is limited to a c-clamp so keep that in mind as you plan out your office setup.

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub to check out the other deals we’re tracking on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Want to grab a headset to use while gaming or working from home? We’re currently tracking the Alienware AW920H Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset marked down to the all-time low price of $120. Announced at CES 2022, this gaming headset comes with support for Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound so you can pinpoint where enemies are around you with the audio being powered by 40mm Hi-Res Certified drivers. There is even active noise cancellation included here with four integrated microphones filtering out background noise. These microphones can also be used on calls but there is an included boom microphone as well if you want better background noise rejection. In terms of connectivity, you can game wirelessly with the USB-C dongle, over Bluetooth 5.2, or go old-school with the 3.5mm audio jack.

HUANUO Dual Monitor Adjustable Gas Spring Desk Mount features:

Increase Comfort & Productivity Monitor Mount – This heavy-duty HUANUO dual monitor arm for 2 monitors raises monitors to eye level with gas spring vesa mount, improving posture, relieving strain on neck & shoulders while increasing productivity levels.

Wide Compatibility -This dual monitor mount fit two 13″ to 27″ flat / curved monitors at same time, more convenient and efficient for design and data analysis work. This monitors stands for 2 monitors compatible with VESA 75x75mm and 100x100mm from various brands; Each arm holds up to 17.6lbs.

Full Motion Dual Monitor Arm – This dual monitor stand vesa mount supports your screens swivel 180°, tilt 135°and rotate 360°for landscape or portrait orientation, The computer monitor stand creating the optimal viewing angle for working or gaming.

