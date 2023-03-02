Alienware’s AW920H Wireless Gaming Headset features tri-mode connectivity at low of $120

Amazon is now offering the Alienware AW920H Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset for $119.99 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 40% discount, or solid $80 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. Previously we had seen it go as low as $160 but today’s deal is dropping it even lower. Announced at CES 2022, this gaming headset comes with support for Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound so you can pinpoint where enemies are around you with the audio being powered by 40mm Hi-Res Certified drivers. There is even active noise cancellation included here with four integrated microphones filtering out background noise. These microphones can also be used on calls but there is an included boom microphone as well if you want better background noise rejection. In terms of connectivity, you can game wirelessly with the USB-C dongle, over Bluetooth 5.2, or go old-school with the 3.5mm audio jack. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage and hands-on review to learn more. Keep reading below.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $44. Unlike the Alienware above, this headset is wired only, though you retain wide platform compatibility. The microphone here also retracts into the earcup while you’re traveling or not talking. Audio controls are in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Have you been looking to pick up a mobile gaming solution? We’re currently tracking the Alienware X15 R2 i9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop marked down to $2,325, a new all-time low price. Ready to take your gaming setup on the go, this laptop has quite a bit of power in a compact package. There’s a 14-core i9-12900H processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD, and the RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. On top of all that power, there’s a 360Hz 1080p display that features NVIDIA’s G-SYNC technology for a tear-free experience, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2, which allows you to have a solid connection to both the internet and peripherals.

Alienware AW920H Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset features:

INCREDIBLE IMMERSION Dolby Atmos Virtual Surround Sound delivers crystal-clear audio with three-dimensional pinpoint precision, so you can react quickly and accurately to off-screen targets, even on the most chaotic of battlefields.

HEAR EVERY STEP Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) helps you focus in-game, with four integrated microphones that work harmoniously to cancel out external noise.

TRI-MODE CONNECTIVITY Experience crisp, lag-free audio when using our USB-C Wireless Dongle to pair the AW920H with your PC. Or connect it to your laptop, phone, or tablet via Bluetooth 5.2. Use the 3.5mm cord for a wired connection to your PC or consoles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!