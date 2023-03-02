Invest in a pro-grade Vitamix V1200 Venturist Blender with a 10-yr. warranty at $280 ($220 off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Vitamix V1200 Venturist Blender for $279.99 shipped in your choice of three colorways. Note: It ships with a brown box, “not a full color box as you would find sold in a store.” Regularly $500, this is $220 in savings and the lowest price we can find. It is currently selling for $450 shipped in Amazon renewed condition for comparison’s sake and hasn’t gone for any less than today’s lead deal in well over a year there. Even with the $220 price drop this is not a particularly affordable solution, however it is a pro-grade Vitamix that can crush just about anything and ships with a 10-year warranty according to Best Buy’s listing page. A 2.2-peak horsepower motor, ten speed settings, manual pulse option, and built-in digital timer round out the feature set alongside the included 64-ounce container. Head below for more details.

While it’s hard to imagine it out performing a regular $500 Vitamix and certainly won’t ship with a 10-year warranty, you can save a ton with something like this Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop Blender. For some folks a $90 Ninja blender like this is more than enough for daily smoothies, protein shakes, and meal preparation, just don’t expect it to be covered for a decade like a Vitamix.

Today’s kitchen deals also feature Ninja’s Pro 8-in-1 Air Fry Oven at $200 shipped, but if you’re focused on upcoming spring outdoor cookouts that’s not going to be much help. This $80 price drop on Char-Griller’s 3-burner outdoor flat-top gas griddle will though. Now back down to the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, all of the details you need on this offer are waiting right here.

Vitamix V1200 Venturist Blender features:

Explore how easy it is to make healthy, whole-food recipes at home. From appetizers to dessert, the 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches for family meals or entertaining. Explore how easy it is to make healthy, whole-food recipes at home. From appetizers to dessert, the 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches for family meals or entertaining. The Variable Speed Control lets you fine-tune every texture from smooth purées to chunky salsas and everything in between. The Pulse feature allows you to layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky pasta sauce or thick vegetable soups.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!