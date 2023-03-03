Pick up Adobe’s 2022 edition Photoshop Elements Disc for PC and Mac at low of $40

Today only, Woot is now offering the Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 PC/Mac Disc for $39.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $100, this solid 60% discount marks the lowest price we’ve tracked for the 2022 edition of Photoshop Elements while it was available. Since the 2023 edition is out now, you can really only grab the 2022 Photoshop and Premiere Elements for $146. This is a great way to avoid Adobe’s subscription service while still having access to its powerful tools and Sense AI that delivers “automated options to do the heavy lifting so you can instantly turn photos into art, warp photos to fit any shape, reframe your video subjects, and more.” There are even guided edits that will teach you how to make the perfect picture and get you started. Take a closer look at Adobe elements in our announcement coverage and head below for more.

Want to grab this software but don’t have access to a disc reader? You can take some of your savings to grab the Gotega External USB 3.0 DVD Drive for $19.50. Over a single USB connection, you will be able to read and write DVDs and CDs with the player working across practically any operating system. You won’t need to install any software or drivers for the drive to work. While this reader will allow you to install the software above, it will also let you watch your DVDs on the go and even burn some CDs of your own.

Depending on your storage situation, you may need some extra space to keep those pictures you edit. In that case, be sure to check out the SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD marked down at $200, the Amazon all-time low. The pro version on sale today might be a bit more pricey than the standard issue (currently $50 less for the 2TB capacity), but it also delivers up to 2,000MB/s transfer speeds, modern USB-C connectivity, and support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 gear. The rugged and high quality build is obvious as soon as you get your hands on it while the forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink of sorts to “deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.”

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 features:

ADOBE SENSEI AI TECHNOLOGY: Automated options do the heavy lifting so you can instantly turn photos into art, warp photos to fit any shape, reframe your video subjects, and more.

TAKE YOUR PHOTOS TO A NEW LEVEL: Add moving overlays or 3D camera motion to photos and save as MP4s for easy sharing on social.

CRAFT PERSONALIZED CREATIONS: Dynamic photo slideshows with new styles, inspirational quote graphics, and animated social posts. Transform photos into wall and unique keepsakes with built-in prints and gifts service.

