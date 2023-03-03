SanDisk’s 2,000MB/s 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD now back to Amazon low at $200

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive at $199.99 shipped. Originally $380 and after slowly creeping down in price over the last year or so, it has regularly sold for between $220 and $280 most recently via Amazon. Now listed with a $264 regular price directly from Western Digital, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is now hitting the Amazon all-time low for the third time. The SanDisk Extreme lineup is one of the best and easily a favorite of ours. The pro version on sale today might be a bit more pricey than the standard issue (currently $50 less for the 2TB capacity), but it also delivers up to 2,000MB/s transfer speeds, modern USB-C connectivity, and support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 gear. The rugged and high quality build is obvious as soon as you get your hands on it while the forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink of sorts to “deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.” Get a closer look at the details right here and head below for more.

As we mentioned above, you can land a drive that’s nearly as well built by opting for the 1,050MB/s standard model SanDisk Extreme. Still a more than capable option for most folks, the 1TB model is selling for $99 shipped at Amazon right now while the 2TB is listed at $150, both of which come in at well below the faster pro edition above.

We are also tracking some notable deals on WD_BLACK gaming HDDs and SSDs this week starting from $75. But if you can make do with a more casual portable solid-state solution, the price drops live on the Crucial X6 lineup can be quite an economical choice with capacities starting from just $50 right now.

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD features:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance mean this tough drive can take a beating.

Use the handy carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind.

Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption.

