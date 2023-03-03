SanDisk’s 2,000MB/s 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD now back to Amazon low at $200

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive at $199.99 shipped. Originally $380 and after slowly creeping down in price over the last year or so, it has regularly sold for between $220 and $280 most recently via Amazon. Now listed with a $264 regular price directly from Western Digital, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is now hitting the Amazon all-time low for the third time. The SanDisk Extreme lineup is one of the best and easily a favorite of ours. The pro version on sale today might be a bit more pricey than the standard issue (currently $50 less for the 2TB capacity), but it also delivers up to 2,000MB/s transfer speeds, modern USB-C connectivity, and support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 gear. The rugged and high quality build is obvious as soon as you get your hands on it while the forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink of sorts to “deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.” Get a closer look at the details right here and head below for more.
As we mentioned above, you can land a drive that’s nearly as well built by opting for the 1,050MB/s standard model SanDisk Extreme. Still a more than capable option for most folks, the 1TB model is selling for $99 shipped at Amazon right now while the 2TB is listed at $150, both of which come in at well below the faster pro edition above.
We are also tracking some notable deals on WD_BLACK gaming HDDs and SSDs this week starting from $75. But if you can make do with a more casual portable solid-state solution, the price drops live on the Crucial X6 lineup can be quite an economical choice with capacities starting from just $50 right now.
SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD features:
- Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)
- Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance mean this tough drive can take a beating.
- Use the handy carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind.
- Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption.
