Amazfit’s GTS 2 smartwatch with seven days of battery life hits second-best price of $98

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTS 2 GPS Smartwatch for $97.94 shipped. Regularly $180, for the past three months it’s averaged a rate of $135. Today’s deal marks the second-best price all-time, comes in at $8 above the best we’ve ever seen, and is the first time it’s fell below $100 in the past year. If you’re trying to keep up with 2023 fitness goals, but still need some help tracking statistics, then this smartwatch is perfect for the task. With the ability to track 90 different sports with intelligent recognition of six of those, you’ll find blood-oxygen saturation measurement, sleep metrics, step counting, and even 24 hour heart rate monitoring. There’s an HD AMOLED display that measures 1.65 inches with a 341ppi pixel density to view everything on, where you’ll not only see fitness stats, but be able to interact with notifications and more on your wrist. Plus, it can last for up to seven days on a single charge, making it a compelling option for those who travel often. Keep reading for more.

We would recommend that you spend just a fraction of your savings on this 2-pack of replaceable bands. With both a stainless steel link and mesh design included in the purchase, you’ll have the ability to choose a band for any occasion. Coming in at just $15 once you clip the on-page coupon, it’s easy to recommend picking this up to give your watch a high-end look without breaking the bank.

Don’t forget that for a more premium experience, the stainless steel cellular Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for a low of $459. That’s $340 below its typical going rate and makes now a compelling time to pick up this premium smartwatch. You’ll find a sapphire crystal screen here which helps keep scratches at bay, as well as cellular connectivity should you want to activate it on your phone plan.

Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch features:

The AMOLED screen offers a 341 PPI pixel density making the display clear and exquisite, with vivid colors ensuring smooth readability. A broad range of watch face themes ensures that you’re always in style, and they have a custom Always-on Display, so you can see the interface you like anywhere, anytime. SpO2 is a major indicator of human health, so the Amazfit GTS 2 introduces a SpO2 measurement function. When you engage in intense mental or physical activity, you can test your SpO2 level the moment you start feeling unwell, for a better understanding of your physical condition. Integrating the Huami-developed BioTracker 2, the Amazfit GTS 2 features precision 24-hour heart rate monitoring, covering heart rate zones, and providing warnings when your resting heart rate is abnormally elevated.

