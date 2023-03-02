Apple Watch Series 7 sees $340 discount on stainless steel cellular style at $459 low

While we’re still tracking discounts on the latest and greatest Series 8 styles, Amazon is now marking down one of the more premium offerings from the previous-generation Apple Watch lineup. Discounting the stainless steel cellular Apple Watch Series 7, right now the 45mm model with Milanese Loop band rests at $459 shipped. Typically fetching $799, you’re looking at the best discount yet at $340 off. This is only the second time we’ve seen the price drop this low, and clocks in at $190 below our previous mention.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience.

To mix up the look of your new wearable out of the box, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your device with some different styles. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

As far as alternatives for tracking your exercise goes, there’s nothing more capable than Apple Watch Series 8. Apple’s latest wearable is as good as it gets these days to keeping tabs on fitness progress, and now the all-time lows attached this week make them an even better buy. All starting from $329, there’s $70 in savings applied to several styles. It won’t let you lock-in the same steep discount as the previous-generation model above, but gets you an even more recent wearable for less.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

