Amazon Stanley sale from $20: Camp cook set, travel mugs, bottles, more (Up to 30% off)

Amazon is now offering a number of notable price drops on a wide variety of Stanley’s popular drink vessels and camping gear. Alongside a host of classic travel mugs and growlers below, we are also tracking the Stanley Base Camp Cook Set for four down at $63 shipped. Regularly $90 and still fetching as much via REI, this is 20% off and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in the last year. This 21-piece set can serve at least four campers and have you ready for upcoming outdoor adventures this spring and summer. It includes a cooking pot with a vented lid, a frying pan, cutting board, a spatula, plates, bowls, sporks, and a dish drying rack, all made of a rustproof 18/8 stainless steel. Head below for the rest of today’s Stanley deals.

Amazon Stanley gear deals:

If you’re more worried about readying your backyard for he nicer upcoming weather, check out the new Mesa XL tabletop smokeless fire pit that just launched before you head over to our home goods hub. That’s the place to find all of the best deals on smokers, grills, and more outdoor gear as we move towards the spring.

Stanley Base Camp Cook Set features:

Manufactured using 18/8 stainless steel this cooking set is strong, scratch proof and rustproof No maintenance other than washing is required, making this cookware easy-to-use and reliable for every trip. This comes fully loaded with 21 different pieces that can cook meals for small or large groups without taking up too much space The kit all nests together (instructions are engraved in the lid), making this compact and easy to transport.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!