Best Buy launches 3-day Apple accessory sale: Touch ID keyboards, Smart Folio, Apple Pencil, more from $26

Amongst all of the other price cuts that have gone live this morning in our Apple guide, Best Buy is now launching a 3-day Apple sale. Delivering discounts across everything from the flagship devices and accessories already covered in our guide to accessories and more, Amazon is matching just about everything. These are all at the lowest prices of the year at least, if not landing at the best discounts period. Shipping is free across the sale for Prime members or My Best Buy members. Head below for all of our top picks.

While you’ll find many of the more big ticket Apple discounts covered separately in our guide this morning, we’re going to be dedicating this post to all of the accessories. Best Buy has a handy landing page breaking down all of the price cuts today, though we’ll be highlighting some of the better offers below. Everything starts at $26, too.

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $139.99. Marking one of the first chances to save from its usual $149 going rate, this is the second-best price at within $2 of the all-time low. It’s the lowest in over a month, too. The full-sized model is also getting in on the savings, dropping down to $159.99. This is $19 off the going rate and delivering a new all-time low as the first notable discount.

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package. Not to mention, you’ll find a built-in Touch ID module for unlocking your Mac, using Apple Pay, and more.

There are also some other official Mac accessories up for grabs:

Save on iPad accessories all weekend long

If you’ve picked up a new iPad since the start of the New Year or even since back over the holidays and still haven’t paired it with Apple Pencil 2, today’s your lucky day. Delivering the first price cut in 2023 as well as the best we’ve seen in nearly 2 months, Amazon is now marking down the must-have Apple accessory to $89. Typically fetching $129, you’re looking at $40 in savings alongside a new chance to lock-in the best price to date. It’s $1 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen since during the Black Friday holiday shopping season, as well.

Compatible with everything from the just-released M2 Pro models to iPad Air 5 and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package. There’s also the unique new hover features that are rolling out to the new M2 models. Head below for more.

There are also a collection of Apple’s official smart folio covers and Magic Keyboards:

With Friday now arriving and the weekend on tap, all of today’s best deals are where they always are – over in our Apple guide. With notable price cuts across everything from the latest flagship M2 devices to other accessories and more, there are plenty of all-time lows on tap to complement some other rare offers.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard combines a sleek design with a built-in rechargeable battery and enhanced key features. With a stable scissor mechanism beneath each key, as well as optimized key travel and a low profile, Magic Keyboard provides a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away. And the battery is incredibly long-lasting—it will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges.

