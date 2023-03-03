Cuisinart’s Nespresso OriginalLine espresso machine comes within $1 of all-time low at $101

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart EM-15 Defined Espresso Machine for $100.99 shipped. Down from $140 at Amazon typically, today’s deal comes within $1 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, it’s a match of the best price that we’ve seen since back in February of last year when it hit $100, making today’s deal particularly notable. While many espresso machines can be hundreds, or even thousands of dollars, this model is designed to help you brew on a slightly lower budget. Both the espresso volume and brew temperature are fully programmable and it can make either single or double espressos as well. Utilizing the Nespresso OriginalLine capsules, you’ll find that this brewer even sidesteps the usual requirement of grinding beans and tamping afterward. In fact, cleanup is even easier as you just dump the bin that holds up to 12 capsules and you’ll be ready to go for another week of brewing again. Keep reading for more.

Take your savings to pick up this 10-pack of Illy 100% Arabica Bean Signature Italian Blend capsules for $9.50. These capsules give you 10 total brews and feature a “Classico” medium roast, which should give a semi-strong brew without being too bitter. Of course, you could opt for official Nespresso pods as well, though you’ll be shelling out closer to $40 for those.

Be sure to check out Ninja’s Speedi air fryer cooker, which can make meals in just 15 minutes. This would be a great addition to the busy household kitchen as it helps speed up the meal making process. On sale right now for $160, this marks an Amazon low that we’ve tracked and you’d normally spend $200 for it. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other kitchen must-haves.

Cuisinart Defined Espresso Machine features:

The styling of the Espresso Defined professional-quality espresso machine will make it the centerpiece of any kitchen. With 19 bars of pressure, this unit produces intense flavor and a rich, velvety smooth crema. Presets and menu options let users adjust flavor strength and brew temperature, to customize each cup. Easy start to finish, with used capsules ejected right into an internal waste bin. Compatible with Nespresso Original Line capsules.

