Make meals in 15 mins. with Ninja’s Speedi air fryer cooker, now matching Amazon low at $160

Amazon is now offering the new Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for $159.99 shipped. This model launched this past summer as the brand’s latest rapid cooker at $200. While we did see a limited launch discount at $185, today’s deal delivers a solid 20% off and matches the best price we have tracked. This deal slightly undercuts the direct Black Friday price we saw from Ninja in 2022 and comes in at the same price we tracked at Amazon last November. As the name suggests, the real stand out feature of this multi-cooker is its speed. Ninja says it delivers “one touch, one-pot meals in 15 minutes” alongside a 6-quart capacity and a 12-in-1 setup. This model features cooking modes like Speedi steam and crisp, as well as staples like air frying, broiling, baking, bread proofing, searing, slow cooking, and more. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our launch coverage and head below for more.

You’re certainly not going to get Ninja’s proprietary Speedi cooking modes, but a more affordable option with an otherwise similar feature set comes by way of the deal we are tracking on Ninja’s 2022 model Foodi 6-quart dual basket air fryer. It might not have the rapid settings, but it will deliver a relatively modern dual-basket cooker to your countertop with the same overall capacity as today’s lead deal at a more affordable $120 price tag.

You’ll find even more Ninja cooker deals waiting in our home goods hub alongside details on its new Double Oven with Smart Finish technology. The latest model in the brand’s growing lineup of countertop cookers, the new Double Oven features a FlexDoor so you can cook both cheesesteak sandwiches and cheesecake simultaneously. Take a closer look for yourself in our launch coverage right here.

Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Multi-Cooker features:

Choose your base, your vegetables, and your protein to create an entire meal in one pot in as little as 15 minutes with the Speedi Meals function. With 6-qt. capacity, fit up to 4 chicken breasts and 1 lb. of pasta to create a whole family meal in one pot. Choose from Speedi Meals, Steam & Crisp, Steam & Bake, Steam, or Proof in Rapid Cooker mode and unlock Air Fry, Bake/Roast, Air Broil, Dehydrate, Sear & Sauté, Slow Cook, and Sous Vide functions in Air Fry mode.

