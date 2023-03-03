LG’s regularly $597 34-inch UltraWide Ergo Monitor falls $200 to new all-time low of $397

Amazon is now offering the LG 34WN780-B UltraWide 34-inch 1440p Ergo Monitor for $396.99 shipped. Normally going for $597, this 34% discount, or solid $200 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. Here you’ll get a monitor featuring a 21:9 aspect ratio attached to LG’s Ergo stand which can extend, retract, swivel, pivot, tilt, and height adjust to your needs. You will be able to do creative work on this monitor as well with the 99% coverage of the sRGB color gamut and HDR10 compatibility. Connectivity is handled by dual HDMI ports and a single DisplayPort input so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables around. Even though this isn’t designed strictly for gaming, it does feature AMD FreeSync support so you’ll have no screen tearing when you do game. Head below for more.

Looking for something more geared toward gaming? You could instead go with the ASUS TUF 32-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor for $379. Coming with AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, you will be able to game at the 170Hz refresh rate without screen tearing. The color performance and contrast here also let this monitor meet the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification to boot. In terms of connectivity, you will have two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.2 input so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables.

Are you looking to improve the ergonomics of your office setup? We’re currently tracking the Nulaxy 360 Aluminum Adjustable Laptop Stand marked down to $27, the new all-time low. Comprised of aluminum, this laptop stand features a premium build to add to your Mac-focused setup. While it’ll support basically any laptop up to 22 pounds, the color is designed to match Apple’s portable lineup. The stand can rotate 360 degrees, which makes it easy to change where the screen is pointing. On top of that, there’s height and angle adjustment to further dial in the ergonomics of your new setup.

LG 34-inch Ergo UltraWide Monitor features:

Expand screen space with the 34WN780-B.AUS UltraWide Ergo 34″ 21:9 QHD IPS Monitor from LG. Featuring a 34″ panel with IPS or In-Plane Switching technology, this monitor provides a QHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 with a 75 Hz refresh rate. A 1000:1 contrast ratio, 300 cd/m² brightness, and 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles ensure clear graphics. Furthermore, a 5 ms (GtG) response time and AMD Radeon FreeSync support allow for smooth performance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

