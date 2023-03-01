Upgrade your portable gaming storage with WD_BLACK HDDs and SSDs from $63 today

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox at $74.99 shipped. Regularly $90 at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, this is the best price we can find. It is, outside of a few drops to $70 at Amazon over the holidays last year, matching the best price we have tracked in several months. However, you can also grab the multi-platform PC and PlayStation model down at $62.83 shipped via Amazon right now, which is down from the regular $80 price tag for the second-lowest total we have tracked there in over a year. They aren’t one of those more modern SSD variants, but at less than $31.50 per TB are also a more affordable option – a single TB of the new P40 SSD will run you $117 on sale right now (more on that below). A quick and affordable way to add some WD_BLACK Game Drive storage space to an Xbox, PlayStation, or PC rig, these model can be used to play Xbox One/PS4 games and for cold storage when it comes to Series X|S and PS5 titles. For the more capable option and an additional game drive deal, head down below.

As we mentioned above, Amazon also has the WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD on sale for $116.99 shipped right now to match the direct sale price at Western Digital. This one launched at $180 last summer and is now within a few bucks of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since a brief $105 offer for Black Friday in 2022. This multi-platform game drive delivers up to 2,000MB/s transfer rates via its internal SSD for a far more modern and speedy experience than the more affordable options above.

We are also still tracking a new Amazon all-time low on Seagate’s 500GB 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Firecuda portable gaming SSD with all of the details you need right here. And on the internal storage side of things, be sure to check out this price drop on the WD_BLACK 7,300MB/s heatsink 1TB SN850X internal SSD while it is back at the lowest we have tracked.

WD_Black P10 Game Drive features:

The WD_Black P10 Game Drive for Xbox gives your Xbox the tools it needs to keep your competitive edge. With up to 5TB of storage capacity, the WD_Black P10 Game Drive for Xbox is a top-tier external HDD built specifically for gamers looking to expand the potential of their Xbox so they can drive their game the way they choose. Included with your purchase is a 1-month membership of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with access to 100+ games on consoles and PC, plus online console multiplayer.

