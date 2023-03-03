Light up those spring evenings with TIKI’s Smokeless Patio Fire Pit at $295 (Save $100)

Amazon is currently offering the TIKI Smokeless Patio Fire Pit for $295 shipped. Normally going for $395, this solid $100 discount marks a new second-best price we’ve seen for this model while coming within $18.50 of the all-time low set back around Black Friday. While this fire pit is larger than some of TIKI’s other models, you could still take it camping with you or just have it live on your patio with the included cover keeping it protected from the elements. The pit can provide a comfortable 4-foot radius of warmth for your family and friends with the patented internal airflow system eliminating excess smoke. You also get an included wood pack here to make starting a fire easier and it even provides 30 minutes of fire itself. Head below for more.

If getting fires started has been a challenge for you, then I’d recommend using some of your savings and grab the 20-pack of TIKI Wood Pellet Fire Starters at $36. Each bag here comes in at just one pound and is made in Wisconsin from “upcycled real wood pellets.” Whether you’re starting a fire in your fireplace or in the fire pit above, you can use these starter packs. Just place a pack under your kindling and a single match will ignite the pouch, burning for five minutes which should be long enough to get anything burning.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for more deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Looking for a smaller fire pit instead? We saw Solo Stove launch its latest Mesa XL tabletop fire pit at the beginning of February. The latest Mesa XL that launched today is a compact addition to the company’s lineup, though it’s still larger than the smaller original Mesa. It comes with a stand that lets you elevate the Mea XL off of a surface to protect decks and other areas from the extreme heat that the fire pit produces. You can use traditional firewood in the Mesa XL, or pellets, making it even more versatile. This is something that’s unique to the smaller Mesa series of fire pits from Solo Stove, and is something that could really come in handy if you’re traveling. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

TIKI Smokeless Patio Fire Pit features:

Gather around the fire during those brisk summer nights with the TIKI Smokeless Fire Pit. Enjoy the glow and heat of the fire without choking and coughing on that trademark smoke, thanks to the internal airflow system that provides a better fire and less smoke and ash. No need to get too cozy and cramped with your friends- this fire pit boasts an impressive heat radius of 4 feet. This fire pit is made with maximum convenience in mind, with an integrated ash pan for easy cleanup and less mess. With the included stand, weather-resistant cover, and wood pack, you’ll be well equipped to host a successful bonfire or relaxing romantic evening by the firelight. While traditional firewood functions just fine and can increase burn-time, the included TIKI Wood Pack contains gas-free pellets made from sawdust, providing a nearly instant flame- no scout badge required- and a predictable 30 minute burn time per pack for your convenience.

