Relax outside with the fam in Coleman’s SaluSpa inflatable hot tub for $345, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Bestway and Coleman pools and spas on sale from $133 shipped. Our top pick is the Coleman SaluSpa Tahiti Inflatable Two to Four Person AirJet Hot Tub Spa for $344.99. Typically $467 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at a full 26% off and saves you $122. In fact, it marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time, only being beat by a drop to $239 back on Black Friday. If you’re ready for a great spa experience in the back yard, then this is a solid choice. There’s a built-in AirJet system which has 120 jets that release bubbles from the bottom of the spa to “create a soothing and relaxing environment for up to four people.” The inflatable walls are made of puncture-resistant DuraPlus material which helps to prevent damage as well as retain the spa’s shape. There’s a Freeze Shield included with your purchase which is an automatic heating function to prevent the inner components from freezing and allows you to use the spa in colder weather, so long as it’s above 14 degrees Fahrenheit. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this 72 by 72 inch floor pad to keep your new spa protected from the ground. It’s available for $45 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, making it a fairly budget-friendly buy as well to keep your new investment safe and sound.

Be sure to check out TIKI’s smokeless fire pit that’s on sale for $295 at Amazon right now. Delivering $100 in savings, you’ll find that this fire pit is great for gathering the family around this spring. It’s smokeless, which is something that I’ve come to love when using my fire pit as it doesn’t matter where you sit, you won’t get hit in the face with smoke.

Coleman SaluSpa Tahiti Inflatable Spa features:

After a long day, there’s nothing more relaxing than sinking into warm, bubbling water right in your own backyard. The Coleman® SaluSpa® Tahiti AirJet™ provides a soothing massage experience for up to 4 people, while still being quick and easy to set up. Simply attach the pump and watch as it inflates. LED lights are also included to add ambiance and personality to your spa environment. Soothing Massage System: The AirJet system features 120 jets which release bubbles from the bottom of the spa to create a warm, bubbling hot tub environment. These soothing bubbles will help you relax and unwind right from the comfort of your home. Durable Construction: This spa’s inflatable walls are made of durable, puncture-resistant, DuraPlus™ material to prevent damage and to retain its shape no matter how many times it is inflated and deflated. The included Freeze Shield™ automatic heating function prevents inner components from freezing during colder temperatures ensuring you can enjoy your spa year after year.

