Illuminate your yard with a 2-pack of solar flood lights for $29, today only (28% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Lepro US (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a selection of solar-powered security lighting for your home from $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 2-pack of Solar Flood Lights for $28.99. Down from $40, today’s deal makes the lights just $14.50 each and marks return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at 28% off. Ready to illuminate your yard without having to run power wires or change batteries, you’ll find these solar lights are easy to install just about anywhere. Each light outputs up to 1,000 lumens and the heads are broken up into three segments that can be adjusted both vertically and horizontally to aim the light exactly where you need it. Plus, being solar-powered means it’ll recharge the built-in battery when the sun’s out so it can run all night long with ease. Keep reading for more.

While today’s deal is a great way to add a ton of light to your patio or outside space, you won’t really get ambient illumination here. However, you could instead pick up this 35.6-foot string light kit that’s also solar-powered with eight modes and are waterproof. There are a total of 60 bulbs strung across this kit. It comes in at $15 right now on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, saving you a few bucks and delivering a different experience in the process.

Don’t forget that Coleman’s SaluSpa inflatable hot tub is on sale right now for $345. Similar to today’s deal, this price is only available for today. Down $122 from its typical rate, this sale marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time and make for the perfect way to enjoy the patio this spring after lighting it up with today’s lead deal.

LE Solar Flood Light features:

Provide wide-angle illumination with three heads design. You can freely move the spot lights upwards, downwards and horizontally, cover your home or business with flexible security lights. During daytime, the solar panel absorbs sunlight, converts solar power into electricity. With 1800mAh rechargeable battery, 6-8 hours’ exposure in sunlight will provide 270 times’ of lighting up, which is sufficient for all night long.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!