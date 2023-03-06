Apple’s Nano-Texture Glass Studio Display falls back to Amazon low at $1,749 ($150 off), more

Joining an ongoing price drop on the base configuration, Amazon has now knocked the Nano-Texture Glass Apple Studio Display with the tilt-adjustable stand back down to $1,749 shipped. Regularly $1,899 at Amazon, directly from Apple, and via other official retailers, today’s deal is matching our previous mention from last month as well as the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. While this $150 in savings is certainly notable, just remember the standard glass edition can still be yours for $1,499, or $100 off the going rate via Amazon as well. Head below for more details.

Delivering a more affordable take on Apple’s Pro Display XDR, the latest Studio Displays feature 27 inches of screen real estate at a 5120 x 2880-pixel resolution and with 600 nits of brightness, support for one billion colors, and P3 wide color. Video call-ready, it also sports a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, a “studio-quality three-mic array for crystal-clear calls,” and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio alongside a Thunderbolt 3 port, three USB-C jacks, and 96W of power delivery for charging your MacBook.

Alongside today’s price drops on Apple Watch SE 2 from $220, we are also still tracking Apple’s in-house MagSafe charger at its best price of the year and even more over in our curated Apple deal hub. You’ll also want to scope out the new all-time low on the official Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad at $96 as well.

Apple Studio Display Nano-Texture Glass features:

ive 27-inch 5K Retina display with 600 nits of brightness, support for one billion colors, and P3 wide color

12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage for more engaging video calls

Studio-quality three-mic array for crystal-clear calls and voice recordings

Six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio for an unbelievable listening experience

One Thunderbolt 3 port, three USB-C ports

96W of power delivery to charge your Mac notebook

Configurable stand option: Tilt-Adjustable Stand

