Crucial’s X6 line delivers portable SSD storage at even more affordable prices from $43 today

Update: Not only have some of the prices on the X6 lineup dropped even lower (as seen below), but we are also now tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the Crucial X8 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive at $71.99 shipped as well as the 2TB model at $116.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $100 and $190, respectively, for much of last year, these are the lowest prices we can find and the best we have tracked on Amazon. USB 3.2, USB-C connectivity, and p to 1,050MB/s speeds highlight the feature list here.

Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on the Crucial X6 Portable Solid-State Drives. The 500GB is going for $49.99 $42.99 and the 1TB is now selling at the $59.99 Amazon all-time low. The 2TB version is still within a few bucks of its best price at $119.99 $107.99 shipped as well. Regularly $60, $70, and as much as $140 respectively, pricing on these models has started to come down over the last few months – they were at least $20 more expensive than this for most of last year. The X6 lineup isn’t the fastest portable SSD options out there at up to 800MB/s, but they are some of the more affordable and still a whole lot quicker than traditional external HDD models. They also feature compact form-factors, USB-C connectivity, and compatibility with PC, Mac, Android, iPad Pro, and even gaming consoles with a USB-A adapter. More details below.

If you’re looking for something faster or more modern in the product category, our roundup of the best portable SSDs is a great resource. It dives into several of the most sought-after options out there across a series of price ranges to give folks a better idea of what’s available in just a couple minutes’ time. Take a closer look for yourself right here.

If you’re looking for a portable solution with a focus on gaming, we are still tracking some solid deals on a few different WD_BLACK models. Including both HDD and SSD options, prices start from $75 shipped an include the P40 model we reviewed previously with built-in RGB lighting and speeds up to 2,000MB/s.

Crucial X6 Portable SSD features:

Up to 4TB, storage capacity – enough for up to 20,000 photos, 100 hours of video, 6,000 songs, or 400GB of documents with room to spare. Read speeds up to 540MB/s – that’s 3.8x faster than most hard drives. Fits between your fingertips and weighs less than your car keys. Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world.

