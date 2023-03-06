Save $160 on JBL’s virtual 5-Ch. Dolby Atmos BAR 5.0 Soundbar in return to low of $240

For a limited time, Woot is offering the JBL Bar 5.0 5-Channel Virtual Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $239.95 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $400, as it does over at Amazon currently, this solid $160 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve only tracked once before today. While all of the speakers are located within this central soundbar, JBL has implemented its MultiBeam surround sound system to create virtual speakers around your room with support for Dolby Atmos content. There are passive radiators built into the bar so you don’t have to have a separate subwoofer to boot. You’ll find support for Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa Multi-Room Music, and Chromecast built-in so you can easily cast and stream music and videos. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash and have a dedicated subwoofer, be sure to check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $130. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Yamaha above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth for when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Are you looking to upgrade your TV setup as well? We’re currently tracking the 2022 model Hisense 4K A7H 85-inch Class Smart Google TV marked down to $900, the lowest Amazon price. The $900 it is fetching today certainly isn’t cheap, but for an 85-inch 2022 model 4K TV from Hisense running on the Google TV ecosystem with Google Assistant voice command support, Chromecast streaming, and four HDMI inputs, it is quite a competitive price. It might not have all the bells and whistles, but an 85-inch TV that does can cost several thousands.

JBL Bar 5.0 5-Channel Virtual Dolby Atmos Soundbar features:

Make your viewing or gaming experience more immersive than ever before with the winning combination of JBL Multibeam technology and Virtual Dolby Atmos. Feel the sound all around as you’re thrown into the action with deep bass performance without the need for an extra subwoofer. It features Chromecast built-in, AirPlay and Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM) for incredibly easy music streaming and multi-room possibilities. Bluetooth lets you enjoy music from your smartphone or tablet too. The sleek design of the JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam, with its grille pattern and metallic finishing, fits any home decor. It’s compact and simple to use, can be controlled using your existing TV remote or by using the included intuitively designed remote control.

