Score a massive 85-inch 2022 model Hisense smart 4K Google TV at the $900 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Hisense 4K UHD A7H Series 85-Inch Class Smart Google TV for $899.99 shipped. This model launched on Amazon last August at just under $2,000 and now carries a regular price of $1,200 there. Today’s deal is matched at Best Buy and is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. If you’re looking for a seriously large display from a reputable brand without breaking the bank, this might very well be it. The $900 it is fetching today certainly isn’t cheap, but for an 85-inch 2022 model 4K TV from Hisense running on the Google TV ecosystem with Google Assistant voice command support, Chromecast streaming, and four HDMI inputs, it is quite a competitive price. It might not have all the bells and whistles, but an 85-inch TV that does can cost several thousands. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an 85-inch 4K TV from 2022 or newer at a price less than the lead deal above. But if you can make do with a 75-inch display, this 2022 Hisense ULED 4K Premium 75U6H Quantum Dot QLED Series model is notable option at under $800.

Otherwise check out more of this weekend’s best 4K TV deals below:

And then dive into this deal on Govee’s DreamView T1 TV Backlighting System and our launch coverage for the new 2023 Sony Google TV-powered 2023 BRAVIA XR TV lineup.

Hisense 4K A7H Series 85-inch Smart Google TV features:

The 2022 Hisense 85A76H includes Wide Color Gamut to increase the color spectrum and improve overall color saturation from everything you watch! FilmMaker Mode reproduces movie content the way the director originally intended and adding Game Mode Plus with variable refresh rate at 4K 60Hz and auto low latency mode keeps the A7 series at pace with next-generation game consoles. The A7 series also uses DTS Virtual:X audio technology and Chromecast built-in for fuller audio and video casting capabilities. These advancements are available in all sizes and position the 85A7H as the “goto” Hisense television for the perfect “big” 4K fit.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!