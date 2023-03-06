Moosejaw takes an extra 20% off footwear from Sorel, The North Face, Merrel, and more

For a limited time only, Moosejaw takes an extra 20% off top brand footwear with code FRENCHTOAST at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on The North Face, KEEN, Merrell, Columbia, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale the North Face Vectiv Exploris Futurelight Shoes that are currently marked down to $101 and originally sold for $169. These shoes are fantastic for hiking, running, walking, and more. They’re waterproof, have a high top design for added support, and the bottom is designed as a rocker to help propel you forward. Better yet, you can find it in three color options as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Moosejaw customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

