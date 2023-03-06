SanDisk’s forged metal 1TB Extreme PRO 2,000MB/s portable SSD just dropped to $130

Amazon is now offering the 1TB SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive for $129.99 shipped. Originally $230 and regularly fetching $178 these days at Best Buy where it is now matched, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. This is also $100 under the current price for a 2TB model and the second-lowest we have tracked on Amazon for the 1TB – only once have we seen it go for few bucks less. This is the pro version of the SanDisk Extreme portable SSD that can move data at up to 2,000MB/s alongside USB-C connectivity and support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 gear. After going hands-on, it was immediately apparent how well built this option is as well – it features a heatsink forged aluminum chassis to “deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.” Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

As we mentioned above, today’s deal features the pro-grade version of the drive. But if you can make do with the slower speeds on the standard version, which in my experience is just fine for most, the standard SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is a notable alternative. The 1TB model sells for $99, and you could double your storage for $20 more if needs be as well.

If you’re not overly concerned with landing the fastest portable speeds out there, something like the Crucial X6 lineup is worth a look. They will clock in at much faster than the HDD options while delivering notable value with prices currently starting from under $50 right now. You can get a breakdown of the specs and historical pricing data in our previous deal coverage.

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD feature:

Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.

Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty(1) and a forged aluminum chassis-silicon shell combo that offers a premium feel and added protection.

Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance(3), and a handy carabineer loop for securing your drive all deliver extra peace of mind when you’re out in the world.

