UGREEN’s latest DigiNest Pro GaN II charging stations power your desk from $56 (Reg. $80+)

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront now offers its DigiNest Pro 100W USB-C GaN Charging Station for $89.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, today’s $40 discount is landing at the second-best price to date at within $9 of the all-time low. It’s also still one of the first chances to date and has only been beaten once before at the start of the year. Packing 100W of power into a compact power strip, the DigiNest Pro is centered around three AC outlets for powering lamps and other gear at your desk or nightstand. Then there are the more smartphone-oriented I/O inclusions like the standard USB-A slot. And taking full advantage of its power output, you’ll find three USB-C ports. The first two can both handle dishing out the full 100W thanks to GaN II technology, while the other arrives with a lower 22.5W output. All of that makes this UGREEN charger a suitable option for refueling your entire Apple kit or everyday carry. We fully break down what to expect in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

If your at-home charging setup isn’t quite as demanding, a new addition to the UGREEN DigiNest lineup is also on sale today. Dropping in price for the first time at Amazon, the new 65W model is sitting at $55.99 after clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $80, this an extra 25% below previous mentions and also landing at a new all-time low. It’s still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and is a grand total of $24 off. Differing from the model above, this charger only packs 65W of power for topping off devices. There’s still a 7-in-1 design, just with a pair of USB-A slots and only two USB-C outputs. Though the cube form-factor is a bit more compact for fitting into your desk setup or nightstand.

UGREEN DigiNest Pro Charging Station features:

With 7 power ports, this 100W usb c charging station can effectively organize your cluttered cables, save space, and provide a tidy workspace. The Ugreen DigiNest Pro 7-in-1 Charger is equipped with high-speed 100W USB-C ports and the latest GaN tech, so you could charge your iPhone 13 to 60% in 30 minutes or fully charge your MacBook Pro 16″ 2021 in 1.5 hours. The Ugreen fast-charging 100W usb c charging station can power your MacBook, iPhone, other home appliances, and up to 7 devices at the same time with 3 AC outlets, 3 USB-C ports, and 1 USB-A port.

