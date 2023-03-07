Today’s Android game and app deals: Monster Hunter Stories, Incognito Browser, more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals are now ready and waiting down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. Before you dive into the software offers today, be sure to check out the price drop we are tracking on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at $300 off the going rate. Then swing below for deals on apps like Capcom’s Monster Hunter Stories, Earthlings Beware!, Hexologic, Storm Rush, Incognito Browser Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Monsties, and the bonds you form with them, are the backbone of your adventure. Explore vast environments and dungeons to find monster dens, and bring back the eggs you find to hatch new Monsties! New improvements include beautiful high-resolution graphics, improved user interface, and a new auto-save feature! The story begins in a forest near the village of Riders. Three young friends—the hero, Lilia, and Cheval—stumble upon a shining egg.

