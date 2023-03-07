Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at second-best prices from $900 (Save $300)

After seeing its latest foldable handsets go on sale for the first time this year, much of that caliber of savings is going live on some previous-generation devices. Amazon is now discounting the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB to $899.99 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $1,200, today’s offer amounts to $300 in savings in order to mark the first discount since the holiday shopping event last year. This is also the second-best price cut to date, as well, coming within $30 of the all-time low from Black Friday. Other storage capacities are also getting in on the savings, which we break down below the fold.

While this isn’t the latest flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra still arrives with much of that refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as previous model. Making a notable appearance this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect. Head below for more.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra capacities on sale:

A great addition to your new handset would be picking up one of Samsung’s in-house covers. A highlight amongst the official selection is the S-View Flip Cover, which protects your Galaxy S22 Ultra with a folio design. On the front of the case there’s also a unique feature thanks to a cut out that lets you quickly check the time as well as any other notifications. And now sitting at $34, it’s an even more affordable option from the usual $50 price point.

As far as other Android devices go, our guide is packed with some notable offers right now as the new work week arrives. An all-time low is live on Samsung’s just-released Galaxy S23+ thanks to a $140 discount down to $860, which joins even deeper clearance on a previous-generation counterpart. Amazon this week has been clearing out the Samsung Galaxy S22, with an all-time low drop down to $520.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

For Gen Z, video isn’t just video. They think of it as a lifestyle – a universal language for how they learn, grow, express, talk, shop, connect, create, and fight boredom with their friends in real time. That’s why they’re demanding a mobile device that finally breaks all the rules of video and makes their everyday more epic than ever. Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language.

