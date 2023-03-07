Save $200 on Samsung’s Galaxy Book2 Pro 12th Gen Intel Laptop at the all-time low of $1,300

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro i7/16GB/512GB Laptop for $1,299.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,500, this solid $200 discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model while being the first drop to date. Coming equipped with a 12th Gen Intel i7 processor, you can take advantage of the four performance and eight efficiency cores to tear through bigger workloads while sipping power during lighter tasks. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display and an upgraded 1080p wide-angle webcam built-in as well. Those who use Samsung Galaxy smartphones will be able to sync to this laptop which will allow you to access files on either device and even send texts using your computer. This same feature will allow you to use your Samsung Tab S8 tablet as a secondary screen for increased productivity. Head below for more.

In terms of I/O, you’re looking at two USB-C ports with one supporting Thunderbolt 4, a single USB-A, and an HDMI output. If you’d like to expand your options, you could grab the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Mini Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $180. You will get access to either dual 4K60Hz outputs or a single 8K30Hz display with the downstream USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside a USB-A port. This dock will also provide 85W of Power Delivery so your machine stays powered as well.

Looking for a portable computer for your children instead? We’re currently tracking the Acer Chromebook 311 2.4GHz/4GB/64GB marked down to $131.50, the best price we’ve seen this year. This Chromebook is perfect for running your on-the-go needs thanks to the lightweight Chromed OS operating system and Android app support. You’ll get 100GB of Google One storage to keep files backed up online automatically and this model can go for up to 10 hours on a single charge. With an 11.6-inch HD display, 64GB of eMMC storage, and a microSD card reader, you’ll find Wi-Fi 5 support as well as Bluetooth connectivity for pairing to headphones or speakers.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 15.6-inch i7/16GB/512GB Laptop features:

Our new laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some; It’s powered by the latest 12th Gen Evo-certified Intel processor, our most powerful available CPU yet

With a PC this powerful, you’ll want to take it with you wherever you go; And you can! At less than 2 pounds, Galaxy Book2 Pro is our thinnest and lightest laptop yet

Galaxy Book2 Pro features an upgraded full HD camera with a 1080p wide-angle view that’s 2x clearer than before; You’ll sound amazing too with upgraded Dolby Atmos sound and intelligent noise canceling

