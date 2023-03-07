Acer’s compact Chromebook 311 features 10 hours of battery life at $131.50 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Acer Chromebook 311 2.4GHz/4GB/64GB for $131.44 shipped. Down from $155, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen so far this year, though it did fall to $100 at the end of December. This Chromebook is perfect for running your on-the-go needs thanks to the lightweight Chromed OS operating system and Android app support. You’ll get 100GB of Google One storage to keep files backed up online automatically and this model can go for up to 10 hours on a single charge. With an 11.6-inch HD display, 64GB of eMMC storage, and a microSD card reader, you’ll find Wi-Fi 5 support as well as Bluetooth connectivity for pairing to headphones or speakers. Keep reading for more.

Pick up a budget-focused laptop sleeve to keep your new Chromebook safe when traveling. We recommend checking out this one at Amazon as a great way to tote your new Chromebook around. You’ll find that it’s only $9, making it quite budget-friendly too. There’s more than enough room to keep your new Chromebook, its charger, cables, and more in the laptop sleeve, so be sure to pick it up before checking out today.

If 64GB of storage isn’t enough for your needs, then don’t forget to check out Samsung’s T7 Shield 1 and 2TB portable SSDs that are on sale from $89. These drives are great for keeping at least 1TB of storage with you at all times, and with the 2TB option, you’ll never run out of space on-the-go.

Acer Chromebook 311 features:

The Acer Chromebook 311 is the ideal laptop for all ages from the very young upwards. With its safety certification, state-of-the-art low-energy consuming AMD processor, military standard specs and a long battery life, it can stand up to the daily rigors and intense usage of students inside or outside the classroom. It features an impressive HD camera and fast wireless connectivity, so you can run your favorite Google apps or access your photos, videos, music and documents—all day long.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!